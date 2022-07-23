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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 12a
Chapter 13, Problem 12a

Which ether is most apt to form a peroxide?
Structural formulas of four ethers labeled A, B, C, and D, with a question about peroxide formation.

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1
Understand the concept: Ethers are prone to forming peroxides when exposed to air and light. This is because ethers can undergo autoxidation, where oxygen from the air reacts with the ether to form hydroperoxides or peroxides. The susceptibility to peroxide formation depends on the structure of the ether.
Identify the structural factors: Ethers with alpha-hydrogens (hydrogens on the carbon adjacent to the oxygen atom) are more likely to form peroxides. This is because the alpha-hydrogens can be abstracted to form a radical, which reacts with oxygen to initiate the peroxide formation process.
Consider steric hindrance: Ethers with bulky groups around the oxygen atom are less likely to form peroxides because steric hindrance can prevent the approach of oxygen molecules and reduce the likelihood of radical formation.
Compare ethers: If you are given a list of ethers, analyze their structures to determine which one has the most accessible alpha-hydrogens and the least steric hindrance. For example, diethyl ether is more prone to peroxide formation than tert-butyl methyl ether because diethyl ether has accessible alpha-hydrogens and less steric hindrance.
Conclude: The ether most apt to form a peroxide will be the one with the most accessible alpha-hydrogens and minimal steric hindrance. Use this reasoning to identify the specific ether in the problem.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ethers

Ethers are organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. They are generally stable but can undergo reactions under certain conditions. Understanding the structure and reactivity of ethers is crucial for predicting their behavior, particularly in the formation of peroxides.
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Peroxide Formation

Peroxides are compounds containing a peroxide functional group (–O–O–). Ethers can form peroxides through autoxidation, a reaction with molecular oxygen, especially when exposed to light or heat. The tendency of an ether to form peroxides depends on its structure, particularly the presence of allylic or benzylic hydrogens.
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Stability of Ethers

The stability of ethers varies based on their molecular structure. Ethers with tertiary or cyclic structures are generally more stable and less prone to peroxide formation than those with primary or secondary structures. Recognizing the stability factors helps in predicting which ether is more likely to form peroxides under specific conditions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:

b. 2-methyl-1-propene

1005
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Textbook Question

What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?

c. HBr + peroxide 

d. HCl + peroxide

605
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Textbook Question

Which ether is least apt to form a peroxide?

1144
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Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:

c. 2-iodo-2-methylpropane

1081
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Textbook Question

Write the propagation steps for the addition of HBr to 1-methylcyclohexene in the presence of a peroxide

1446
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Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:

a. 2-bromo-2-methylpropane 

891
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