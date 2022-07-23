Which ether is most apt to form a peroxide?

Textbook Question
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
b. 2-methyl-1-propene
1005
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Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
b. 2-methyl-1-propene
What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?
c. HBr + peroxide
d. HCl + peroxide
Which ether is least apt to form a peroxide?
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
c. 2-iodo-2-methylpropane
Write the propagation steps for the addition of HBr to 1-methylcyclohexene in the presence of a peroxide
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
a. 2-bromo-2-methylpropane