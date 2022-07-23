Which ether is least apt to form a peroxide?

Peroxide Formation

Peroxides are compounds containing a peroxide group (–O–O–) and can form from ethers through autoxidation, especially in the presence of light and heat. The likelihood of peroxide formation is influenced by the stability of the ether's structure; more branched or sterically hindered ethers tend to form fewer peroxides. Recognizing the conditions that promote peroxide formation helps in assessing the stability of different ethers.