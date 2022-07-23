Skip to main content
Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 12b
Chapter 13, Problem 12b

Which ether is least apt to form a peroxide?
Four chemical structures labeled A, B, C, and D, depicting different ethers, with a question about peroxide formation.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: Peroxides are formed when ethers react with oxygen in the air, especially under light or heat. The stability of the ether and the availability of hydrogen atoms adjacent to the oxygen atom (α-hydrogens) play a role in peroxide formation.
Recall the concept: Ethers with α-hydrogens (hydrogens on the carbon atoms directly attached to the oxygen) are more prone to peroxide formation because these hydrogens can be abstracted to form radicals, which then react with oxygen to form peroxides.
Analyze the structure of the ethers: Identify whether the ether has α-hydrogens. For example, diethyl ether (CH₃CH₂OCH₂CH₃) has α-hydrogens, while ethers like tert-butyl methyl ether ((CH₃)₃COCH₃) do not have α-hydrogens on the tert-butyl group.
Determine the least apt ether: Ethers without α-hydrogens are less likely to form peroxides because they lack the necessary hydrogens for radical formation. For example, tert-butyl methyl ether is less prone to peroxide formation compared to diethyl ether.
Conclude: The ether that is least apt to form a peroxide is the one without α-hydrogens, as it cannot easily undergo the radical mechanism required for peroxide formation.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ethers

Ethers are organic compounds characterized by an oxygen atom bonded to two alkyl or aryl groups. They are generally stable and non-reactive under normal conditions, but certain structural features can influence their reactivity, particularly in the formation of peroxides. Understanding the structure of ethers is crucial for predicting their behavior in various chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:22
How to predict the products of Ether Cleavage.

Peroxide Formation

Peroxides are compounds containing a peroxide group (–O–O–) and can form from ethers through autoxidation, especially in the presence of light and heat. The likelihood of peroxide formation is influenced by the stability of the ether's structure; more branched or sterically hindered ethers tend to form fewer peroxides. Recognizing the conditions that promote peroxide formation helps in assessing the stability of different ethers.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:26
Formation of Enolates

Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the prevention of chemical reactions due to the spatial arrangement of atoms within a molecule. In the context of ethers, bulky groups around the ether oxygen can hinder the approach of reactive species, thereby reducing the likelihood of peroxide formation. Understanding steric effects is essential for predicting the reactivity and stability of various ether compounds.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:53
Understanding steric effects.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:

b. 2-methyl-1-propene

1005
views
Textbook Question

What is the major product of the reaction of 2-methyl-2-butene with each of the following reagents?

c. HBr + peroxide 

d. HCl + peroxide

605
views
Textbook Question

Which ether is most apt to form a peroxide?

1744
views
Textbook Question

Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:

c. 2-iodo-2-methylpropane

1081
views
Textbook Question

Write the propagation steps for the addition of HBr to 1-methylcyclohexene in the presence of a peroxide

1446
views
Textbook Question

What hydrocarbon with molecular formula C4H10 forms only two monochlorinated products? Both products are achiral.

1575
views