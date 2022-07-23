Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:

Radical Halogenation

Radical halogenation is a reaction that introduces halogens into organic compounds through radical intermediates. In the case of converting 2-methylpropane to 2-iodo-2-methylpropane, the process often begins with the formation of bromine or iodine radicals, which abstract hydrogen atoms from the alkane, leading to the formation of alkyl radicals. This concept is essential for understanding how to selectively introduce iodine into the desired position of the molecule.