Textbook Question
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
b. 2-methyl-1-propene
1005
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Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
b. 2-methyl-1-propene
Which ether is least apt to form a peroxide?
Which ether is most apt to form a peroxide?
Write the propagation steps for the addition of HBr to 1-methylcyclohexene in the presence of a peroxide
Would chlorination or bromination be a better way to make 1-halo-2,2-dimethylpropane?
Show how the following compounds could be prepared from 2-methylpropane:
a. 2-bromo-2-methylpropane