Analyze the reaction with HCl + peroxide: Unlike HBr, HCl does not undergo a free radical mechanism in the presence of peroxides. This is because the bond dissociation energy of HCl is higher than that of HBr, making it less favorable to form a chlorine radical. Therefore, the reaction will proceed via the standard Markovnikov addition mechanism, where the hydrogen atom adds to the less substituted carbon (C1), and the chlorine atom adds to the more substituted carbon (C2).