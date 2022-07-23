Chirality

Chirality refers to the geometric property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, much like left and right hands. A chiral molecule typically has at least one carbon atom bonded to four different substituents, creating two distinct enantiomers. In the context of monochlorination, the formation of chiral products indicates that the chlorine atom can attach to different positions on the hydrocarbon, leading to stereoisomerism.