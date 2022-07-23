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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 19
Chapter 13, Problem 19

How many allylic substituted bromoalkenes are formed from the reactions in Problems 17 if stereoisomers are included?

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Step 1: Analyze the given reaction conditions. The reaction involves NBS (N-bromosuccinimide) in the presence of heat (Δ) and peroxide. This is a radical bromination reaction that selectively brominates allylic positions in alkenes.
Step 2: Identify the allylic positions in the given molecule. Allylic positions are the carbon atoms adjacent to the double bond. In the provided structure, there are two allylic positions on either side of the double bond.
Step 3: Consider the possible products formed by bromination at each allylic position. Bromination at each allylic position can lead to different regioisomers, depending on which allylic hydrogen is replaced by bromine.
Step 4: Account for stereoisomers. Since the allylic carbons are sp3 hybridized, bromination can lead to stereoisomers (R and S configurations) at each brominated position. This increases the number of possible products.
Step 5: Combine regioisomeric and stereoisomeric possibilities. For each allylic position, consider the number of stereoisomers formed. Add these together to determine the total number of allylic substituted bromoalkenes formed.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Allylic Substitution

Allylic substitution refers to the replacement of a hydrogen atom at the allylic position (the carbon adjacent to a double bond) with another atom or group. This reaction is significant in organic chemistry as it allows for the formation of new compounds with varied properties. The presence of a double bond influences the reactivity and stability of the intermediates formed during the reaction.
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The products of Allylic Chlorination.

Bromination with NBS

N-Bromosuccinimide (NBS) is a reagent commonly used for allylic bromination. It generates bromine radicals under specific conditions, such as heat or light, which can abstract hydrogen atoms from the allylic position, leading to the formation of allylic bromides. This method is advantageous because it selectively brominates the allylic position while minimizing the formation of other byproducts.
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Mechanism of Allylic Bromination.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. In the context of allylic bromination, the formation of stereoisomers is crucial as different configurations (cis/trans or E/Z) can arise from the reaction. Understanding stereoisomerism is essential for predicting the number of distinct products formed in a reaction, especially when multiple chiral centers are involved.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many allylic substituted bromoalkenes are formed from the reactions in Problems 18 if stereoisomers are included?

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What hydrocarbon with the same molecular formula as in part a forms three monochlorinated products? One is achiral and two are chiral.

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Two products are formed when methylenecyclohexane reacts with NBS? Show how each is formed. Disregard stereoisomers.

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How many stereoisomers are formed from the reaction of cyclohexene with NBS?

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How many stereoisomers are formed from the reaction of 3-methylcyclohexene with NBS?

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What hydrocarbon with molecular formula C4H10 forms only two monochlorinated products? Both products are achiral.

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