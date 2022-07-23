Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the reaction of methylenecyclohexane with NBS, the formation of different brominated products can occur at various positions on the cyclohexane ring. Recognizing the regioselectivity helps in determining which products are likely to be formed based on the stability of the resulting radicals and the structure of the starting material.