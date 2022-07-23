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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 19a
Chapter 13, Problem 19a

How many allylic substituted bromoalkenes are formed from the reactions in Problems 18 if stereoisomers are included?

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Step 1: Analyze the reaction conditions. The reaction involves NBS (N-bromosuccinimide) in the presence of heat (Δ) and peroxide. This is a typical setup for allylic bromination, where bromine is introduced at the allylic position of an alkene.
Step 2: Identify the allylic positions in the given molecule. The molecule is cyclopentene, which has two allylic positions (the carbons adjacent to the double bond). These positions are equivalent due to the symmetry of the molecule.
Step 3: Consider the stereochemistry of the bromination. Bromination at the allylic position can lead to the formation of stereoisomers because the bromine atom can be added to either side of the planar allylic radical intermediate.
Step 4: Determine the possible products. Since the allylic positions are equivalent, bromination at either position will yield the same set of products. However, the stereoisomers arise due to the different spatial arrangements of the bromine atom relative to the double bond.
Step 5: Count the number of stereoisomers. For each allylic position, two stereoisomers (E and Z configurations) can be formed due to the double bond geometry. Since the allylic positions are equivalent, the total number of allylic substituted bromoalkenes formed, including stereoisomers, is the sum of these possibilities.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Allylic Bromination

Allylic bromination is a reaction where bromine is added to the allylic position of an alkene, typically using N-bromosuccinimide (NBS) in the presence of a radical initiator like peroxide. This reaction proceeds via a radical mechanism, where the allylic hydrogen is abstracted, forming a resonance-stabilized radical that can then react with bromine to form bromoalkenes.
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Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. In the context of allylic bromination, the formation of stereoisomers occurs due to the presence of chiral centers or double bonds, leading to different geometric configurations (cis/trans or E/Z) in the resulting bromoalkenes.
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Radical Mechanism

A radical mechanism involves the formation and reaction of free radicals, which are highly reactive species with unpaired electrons. In allylic bromination, the initiation step generates radicals that facilitate the bromination process. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products and their stereochemistry, as radicals can lead to multiple pathways and product distributions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What hydrocarbon with the same molecular formula as in part a forms three monochlorinated products? One is achiral and two are chiral.

1103
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Textbook Question

Two products are formed when methylenecyclohexane reacts with NBS? Show how each is formed. Disregard stereoisomers.

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Textbook Question

How many allylic substituted bromoalkenes are formed from the reactions in Problems 17 if stereoisomers are included?

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Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are formed from the reaction of cyclohexene with NBS?

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Textbook Question

How many stereoisomers are formed from the reaction of 3-methylcyclohexene with NBS?

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Textbook Question

Draw the resonance contributors for the following radicals:

a.

1027
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