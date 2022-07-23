Textbook Question
What hydrocarbon with the same molecular formula as in part a forms three monochlorinated products? One is achiral and two are chiral.
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What hydrocarbon with the same molecular formula as in part a forms three monochlorinated products? One is achiral and two are chiral.
Two products are formed when methylenecyclohexane reacts with NBS? Show how each is formed. Disregard stereoisomers.
How many allylic substituted bromoalkenes are formed from the reactions in Problems 17 if stereoisomers are included?
How many stereoisomers are formed from the reaction of cyclohexene with NBS?
How many stereoisomers are formed from the reaction of 3-methylcyclohexene with NBS?
Draw the resonance contributors for the following radicals:
a.