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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 6e
Chapter 13, Problem 6e

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?
e.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the structure of the given alkane. The image shows methylcyclopentane, which consists of a cyclopentane ring with a single methyl group attached to one of the carbons.
Step 2: Determine the possible sites for monochlorination. Monochlorination involves replacing one hydrogen atom with a chlorine atom. In methylcyclopentane, there are hydrogens on the ring carbons and the methyl group that can be substituted.
Step 3: Analyze the symmetry of the molecule. Methylcyclopentane is not symmetric due to the methyl group, meaning that hydrogens on different carbons may lead to distinct products.
Step 4: Consider stereoisomers. If a chlorine atom is added to a chiral center (a carbon with four different groups), stereoisomers (R and S configurations) will be formed. Evaluate which carbons in the molecule are chiral after chlorination.
Step 5: Count the unique alkyl halides formed. Include all possible structural isomers and stereoisomers resulting from monochlorination at each unique position in the molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Monochlorination

Monochlorination is a chemical reaction where one chlorine atom replaces a hydrogen atom in an alkane. This process typically occurs through a free radical mechanism, involving initiation, propagation, and termination steps. The result is the formation of alkyl halides, which can vary based on the position of substitution and the structure of the alkane.
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Stereoisomers

Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. In the context of alkyl halides, stereoisomers can arise when the chlorination occurs at a chiral center, leading to different configurations (e.g., R and S forms) that must be considered when counting the total number of products.
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Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds derived from alkanes by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with halogen atoms (such as chlorine, bromine, or iodine). The properties and reactivity of alkyl halides depend on the type of halogen and the structure of the alkyl group, influencing their behavior in further chemical reactions, including substitution and elimination.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

b.

1568
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1
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

f.

1844
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

h.

1411
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

c.

880
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

g.

1376
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

d.

818
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