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Ch. 12 - Radicals
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 12 - RadicalsProblem 6f
Chapter 13, Problem 6f

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?
f.

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1
Step 1: Analyze the structure of the given alkane. The molecule is a cyclopentane ring with a single ethyl group attached to one of the carbons in the ring. This is a substituted cycloalkane.
Step 2: Identify all unique types of hydrogen atoms in the molecule. Hydrogens attached to different types of carbons (primary, secondary, tertiary) will lead to different alkyl halides upon monochlorination.
Step 3: Consider the symmetry of the molecule. The cyclopentane ring is symmetric, and the ethyl group introduces asymmetry. This affects the number of unique positions for chlorination.
Step 4: Account for stereoisomers. If chlorination occurs at a chiral center, stereoisomers (R and S configurations) must be included in the count of alkyl halides.
Step 5: Determine the total number of alkyl halides by considering all unique positions for chlorination and including stereoisomers where applicable. Each unique position corresponds to a distinct alkyl halide.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds derived from alkanes by replacing one or more hydrogen atoms with halogen atoms (F, Cl, Br, I). They can be classified as primary, secondary, or tertiary based on the carbon atom to which the halogen is attached. Understanding the structure and classification of alkyl halides is crucial for predicting the products of reactions such as halogenation.
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Monochlorination

Monochlorination refers to the substitution reaction where one hydrogen atom in an alkane is replaced by a chlorine atom. This process typically involves free radical mechanisms, where chlorine radicals abstract hydrogen atoms, leading to the formation of various alkyl chlorides. The reaction can yield multiple products, including stereoisomers, depending on the structure of the starting alkane.
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Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism occurs when compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the spatial arrangement of atoms. In the context of alkyl halides, the presence of chiral centers can lead to different stereoisomers, such as enantiomers and diastereomers. Recognizing and counting these stereoisomers is essential when determining the total number of products from reactions like monochlorination.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the major product of the reaction in Problem 7 when the alkane reacts with Cl2 instead of with Br2? Disregard stereoisomers.

903
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

e.

1274
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

h.

1411
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

c.

880
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

g.

1376
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Textbook Question

How many alkyl halides are obtained from monochlorination of the alkanes in Problem 4 if stereoisomers are included?

d.

818
views