Beer-Lambert Law

The Beer-Lambert Law relates the absorbance of light by a solution to the concentration of the absorbing species and the path length of the light. It is expressed as A = εlc, where A is absorbance, ε is molar absorptivity, l is the path length in cm, and c is the concentration in mol/L. This law is fundamental for calculating the molar absorptivity of a compound based on its absorbance and concentration.