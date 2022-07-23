Textbook Question
Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:
a.
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Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:
a.
Identify the compound that gives the mass spectrum and infrared spectrum shown here.
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Predict the λmax of the following compound:
For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.
e.
f.
Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:
b.
Which of the following compounds has a vibration that is infrared inactive?
1-butyne, 2-butyne, H2, H2O, Cl2, ethene