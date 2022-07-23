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Ch. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis SpectroscopyProblem 37a
Chapter 14, Problem 37a

Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:
a. Chemical structures of conjugated compounds arranged for ranking by decreasing λmax.

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Step 1: Understand the concept of λmax (maximum wavelength of absorption). λmax is influenced by the extent of conjugation in a molecule. Greater conjugation leads to a longer λmax because the energy gap between the HOMO and LUMO decreases.
Step 2: Analyze the conjugation in each compound. Compound A has two benzene rings connected directly, providing significant conjugation. Compound B has a benzene ring conjugated with an alkene group, which is less conjugated than A. Compound C has a single benzene ring with no extended conjugation. Compound D has three conjugated systems (two benzene rings and an alkene), making it the most conjugated.
Step 3: Rank the compounds based on their conjugation. Compound D has the most conjugation, followed by A, then B, and finally C.
Step 4: Explain why conjugation affects λmax. Conjugation allows delocalization of π-electrons, reducing the energy required for electronic transitions and increasing the wavelength of absorption.
Step 5: Final ranking in order of decreasing λmax: D > A > B > C.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugation

Conjugation refers to the overlap of p-orbitals across adjacent double bonds or between double bonds and lone pairs, allowing for delocalization of electrons. This delocalization lowers the energy of the molecule and can lead to increased stability and extended π-systems, which typically results in a higher λmax (lmax) in UV-Vis spectroscopy.
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Aromaticity

Aromatic compounds are cyclic, planar structures with a ring of resonance that follow Hückel's rule (4n + 2 π electrons). Aromaticity contributes to the stability of the compound and can influence the absorption of light, often resulting in a higher λmax due to the increased electron delocalization within the aromatic system.
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Substituent Effects

The presence of different substituents on a benzene ring can significantly affect the electronic properties of the compound. Electron-donating groups (EDGs) can increase the electron density and enhance conjugation, leading to a higher λmax, while electron-withdrawing groups (EWGs) can decrease electron density and lower λmax. Understanding these effects is crucial for ranking the compounds based on their lmax.
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At pH = 7, one of the ions shown here is purple and the other is blue. Which is which?

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Identify the compound that gives the mass spectrum and infrared spectrum shown here.

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Predict the λmax of the following compound:

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Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:

b.

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