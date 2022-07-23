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Ch. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis Spectroscopy
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 13 - Mass Spectrometry; Infrared Spectroscopy; UV/Vis SpectroscopyProblem 36
Chapter 14, Problem 36

Predict the λmax of the following compound:
Chemical structure of a compound with an oxygen atom, used for predicting lmax in conjugated systems.

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Step 1: Understand the concept of λmax (maximum wavelength of absorption). λmax is influenced by conjugation in the molecule. The more conjugated double bonds present, the higher the λmax value due to the stabilization of the π-electron system.
Step 2: Analyze the given compounds. The first compound, but-3-en-2-one, has one conjugated double bond and a λmax of 219 nm. The second compound, (E)-hexa-3,5-dien-2-one, has two conjugated double bonds and a λmax of 249 nm. The third compound, cyclopent-2-enone, has one conjugated double bond but is part of a cyclic structure.
Step 3: Consider the effect of the cyclic structure in cyclopent-2-enone. Cyclic conjugated systems can have slightly different λmax values compared to acyclic systems due to ring strain and orbital overlap. Cyclopent-2-enone is expected to have a λmax slightly higher than but-3-en-2-one due to the stabilization provided by the cyclic structure.
Step 4: Use the base λmax value for an α,β-unsaturated ketone (approximately 215 nm) and add any increments for structural features. For example, cyclic conjugation may add a small increment to the λmax value.
Step 5: Predict the λmax for cyclopent-2-enone based on the trends observed in the other compounds and the structural features of the molecule. Compare it to the λmax values of but-3-en-2-one and (E)-hexa-3,5-dien-2-one to make an educated estimate.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugation

Conjugation refers to the overlap of p-orbitals across adjacent double bonds or between double bonds and lone pairs, allowing for delocalization of electrons. This delocalization lowers the energy of the molecule and can lead to increased stability and shifts in the absorption spectrum, affecting the λmax value. Compounds with extended conjugation typically absorb light at longer wavelengths.
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Conjugated states

λmax (Lambda Max)

λmax is the wavelength at which a compound exhibits maximum absorbance in UV-Vis spectroscopy. It is influenced by the electronic structure of the molecule, particularly the presence of conjugated systems. Understanding λmax is crucial for predicting how different structural features, such as double bonds and functional groups, affect a compound's light absorption properties.
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Structural Effects on Absorption

The structure of a molecule significantly impacts its electronic transitions and, consequently, its λmax. Factors such as the number of conjugated double bonds, steric hindrance, and the presence of electron-withdrawing or donating groups can alter the energy levels of the molecular orbitals. Analyzing these structural features helps predict the λmax for compounds like cyclopent-2-en-one based on known values of similar structures.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

At pH = 7, one of the ions shown here is purple and the other is blue. Which is which?

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Textbook Question

Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:

a.

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Textbook Question

A 4.0 × 10-5 M solution of a compound in hexane shows an absorbance of 0.40 at 252 nm in a cell with a 1 cm light path. What is the molar absorptivity of the compound in hexane at 252 nm?

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Textbook Question

Identify the compound that gives the mass spectrum and infrared spectrum shown here.

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Textbook Question

Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:

b.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following compounds has a vibration that is infrared inactive?

1-butyne, 2-butyne, H2, H2O, Cl2, ethene

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