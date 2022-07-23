Predict the λmax of the following compound:

Textbook Question
At pH = 7, one of the ions shown here is purple and the other is blue. Which is which?
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At pH = 7, one of the ions shown here is purple and the other is blue. Which is which?
Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:
a.
A 4.0 × 10-5 M solution of a compound in hexane shows an absorbance of 0.40 at 252 nm in a cell with a 1 cm light path. What is the molar absorptivity of the compound in hexane at 252 nm?
Identify the compound that gives the mass spectrum and infrared spectrum shown here.
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Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:
b.
Which of the following compounds has a vibration that is infrared inactive?
1-butyne, 2-butyne, H2, H2O, Cl2, ethene