Textbook Question
Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:
a.
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Rank each set of compounds in order of decreasing λmax:
a.
A 4.0 × 10-5 M solution of a compound in hexane shows an absorbance of 0.40 at 252 nm in a cell with a 1 cm light path. What is the molar absorptivity of the compound in hexane at 252 nm?
For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.
c.
d.
Predict the λmax of the following compound:
For each of the following pairs of compounds, name one absorption band that can be used to distinguish between them.
e.
f.
Which of the following compounds has a vibration that is infrared inactive?
1-butyne, 2-butyne, H2, H2O, Cl2, ethene