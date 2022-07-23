b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by H+.
Show how each of the following esters could be prepared using a carboxylic acid as one of the starting materials:
a. methyl butyrate (odor of apples)
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Key Concepts
Esterification
Carboxylic Acids
Alcohols
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction. (Hint: Number the carbons to help you see where they end up in the product.)
Which of the following reactions lead to the formation of an amide?
D. N. Kursanov, a Russian chemist, proved that the bond that is broken in the hydroxide-ion-promoted hydrolysis of an ester is the acyl C—O bond, rather than the alkyl C—O bond, by studying the hydrolysis of the following ester under basic conditions:
a. What products contained the 18O label?
b. What product would have contained the 18O label if the alkyl C—O bond had broken?
b. Explain why the rate of aminolysis of an ester cannot be increased by HO−, or RO−.
What acyl chloride and amine are required to synthesize the following amides?
a. N-ethylbutanamide
b. N,N-dimethylbenzamide