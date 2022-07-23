Textbook Question
Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of an amide with an alcohol to form an ester.
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Write the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed reaction of an amide with an alcohol to form an ester.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction. (Hint: Number the carbons to help you see where they end up in the product.)
Rank the following amides from greatest reactivity to least reactivity toward acid-catalyzed hydrolysis:
Show how each of the following esters could be prepared using a carboxylic acid as one of the starting materials:
a. methyl butyrate (odor of apples)
What acyl chloride and amine are required to synthesize the following amides?
a. N-ethylbutanamide
b. N,N-dimethylbenzamide
What alkyl bromide would you use in a Gabriel synthesis to prepare each of the following amines?
a. pentylamine