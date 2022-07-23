Textbook Question
Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? b. acetamide
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Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? b. acetamide
Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? a. methyl acetate or phenyl acetate?
Write a mechanism for each of the following reactions:
a. the uncatalyzed hydrolysis of methyl propionate.
Starting with methyl acetate, what neutral nucleophile would you use to synthesize each of the following compounds? a. ethyl acetate
In the mechanism for the acid-catalyzed hydrolysis of an ester,
c. what species is HB+ most likely to be in the hydrolysis reaction?
d. what species is HB+ most likely to be in the reverse reaction?
Which ester hydrolyzes more rapidly? b. phenyl acetate or benzyl acetate?