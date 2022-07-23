Aminolysis

Aminolysis is a chemical reaction where an amine reacts with a substrate, typically an ester or an amide, resulting in the substitution of the leaving group by the amine. In this process, the nucleophilic amine attacks the electrophilic carbon of the carbonyl group, leading to the formation of an amide or an amino alcohol, depending on the substrate. Understanding this mechanism is crucial for predicting the products and the reaction conditions.