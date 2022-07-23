Mechanism of Reduction

The mechanism of reduction typically involves the transfer of hydride ions (H-) or the addition of hydrogen gas (H2) to the substrate. In the case of the reaction shown, a reducing agent such as lithium aluminum hydride (LiAlH4) or sodium borohydride (NaBH4) may be used to facilitate the conversion of the carbonyl or imine to the corresponding amine. Understanding these mechanisms is essential for predicting reaction pathways and products.