Show how the amino acid alanine can be synthesized from propanoic acid.
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized. The only carbon-containing compounds available to you for each synthesis are shown.
b.
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Key Concepts
Synthetic Pathways
Functional Groups
Reagents and Reaction Conditions
Show how the following compound can be prepared from starting materials that have no more than five carbons:
A Mannich reaction puts a -group on the α-carbon of a ketone. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
d.
A student tried to prepare the following compounds using aldol condensations. Which of these compounds was she successful in synthesizing? Explain why the other syntheses were not successful.
A carboxylic acid is formed when an a-haloketone reacts with hydroxide ion. This reaction is called a Favorskii reaction. Propose a mechanism for the following Favorskii reaction. (Hint: In the first step, HO- removes a proton from the a-carbon that is not bonded to Br; a three-membered ring is formed in the second step; and HO- is a nucleophile in the third step.)