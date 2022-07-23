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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 75b
Chapter 18, Problem 75b

Show how the following compounds can be synthesized. The only carbon-containing compounds available to you for each synthesis are shown.
b. Synthesis pathway showing a hydroxyl group and an unknown compound transforming into a branched carbon structure.

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1
Identify the target compound and analyze its functional groups, carbon skeleton, and connectivity. This will help determine the synthetic strategy and retrosynthetic steps.
Perform a retrosynthetic analysis by breaking down the target compound into simpler precursors. Consider disconnections that lead to the starting materials provided in the problem.
Determine the reagents and reaction conditions required to form the target compound from the precursors. Use known organic reactions such as substitution, elimination, addition, or rearrangement reactions.
Plan the forward synthesis by writing out the sequence of reactions step by step, ensuring that each step is chemically feasible and leads to the desired intermediate or final product.
Verify the synthesis by checking that the starting materials, reagents, and reaction conditions align with the problem constraints and that the target compound is formed as the final product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthetic Pathways

Synthetic pathways refer to the series of chemical reactions and transformations that convert starting materials into desired products. Understanding these pathways is crucial for planning the synthesis of organic compounds, as it involves selecting appropriate reagents and conditions to achieve the desired molecular structure.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups in the compounds involved in the synthesis helps predict reactivity and selectivity during chemical reactions, guiding the synthesis process effectively.
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Reagents and Reaction Conditions

Reagents are substances used to bring about a chemical reaction, while reaction conditions include temperature, pressure, and solvent choice. Understanding the role of different reagents and the optimal conditions for reactions is essential for successful synthesis, as these factors can significantly influence the yield and purity of the final product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how the amino acid alanine can be synthesized from propanoic acid.

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Textbook Question

Show how the following compound can be prepared from starting materials that have no more than five carbons:

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Textbook Question

A Mannich reaction puts a -group on the α-carbon of a ketone. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions:

d.

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Textbook Question

A student tried to prepare the following compounds using aldol condensations. Which of these compounds was she successful in synthesizing? Explain why the other syntheses were not successful.

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Textbook Question

A carboxylic acid is formed when an a-haloketone reacts with hydroxide ion. This reaction is called a Favorskii reaction. Propose a mechanism for the following Favorskii reaction. (Hint: In the first step, HO- removes a proton from the a-carbon that is not bonded to Br; a three-membered ring is formed in the second step; and HO- is a nucleophile in the third step.)

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