Textbook Question
Draw the products of the following reactions:
c.
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Draw the products of the following reactions:
c.
Show how the following compound can be prepared from starting materials that have no more than five carbons:
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized. The only carbon-containing compounds available to you for each synthesis are shown.
b.
A Mannich reaction puts a -group on the α-carbon of a ketone. Propose a mechanism for the reaction.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
d.
A student tried to prepare the following compounds using aldol condensations. Which of these compounds was she successful in synthesizing? Explain why the other syntheses were not successful.