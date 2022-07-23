Textbook Question
Draw the products of the following reactions:
c.
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Draw the products of the following reactions:
c.
Show how the amino acid alanine can be synthesized from propanoic acid.
Show how the following compounds can be synthesized. The only carbon-containing compounds available to you for each synthesis are shown.
b.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
b.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
d.
A student tried to prepare the following compounds using aldol condensations. Which of these compounds was she successful in synthesizing? Explain why the other syntheses were not successful.