Textbook Question
Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. ethyl acetoacetate
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Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. ethyl acetoacetate
Draw a structure for each of the following:
b. a-methylmalonic acid
Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:
d.
Draw a structure for each of the following: d. the enol tautomer of cyclopentanone
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a. diethyl heptanedioate: (1) sodium ethoxide; (2) HCl
Draw the products of the following reactions: b. pentanoic acid + PBr3 + Br2, followed by hydrolysis