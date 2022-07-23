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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 48c
Chapter 18, Problem 48c

Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. a β-keto ester

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Understand the term 'β-keto ester': A β-keto ester is a compound that contains both a ketone (C=O) and an ester (RCOOR') functional group, with the ketone located at the β-position relative to the ester group. This means the ketone is two carbons away from the ester group.
Start by drawing the ester functional group: The ester group consists of a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to an oxygen atom, which is further bonded to an alkyl group (R'). Represent this as RCOOR'.
Add the β-keto group: To place the ketone at the β-position, count two carbons away from the carbonyl carbon of the ester group. Attach a ketone (C=O) to the β-carbon.
Complete the structure: Add any necessary hydrogen atoms to ensure that all carbons have four bonds. You can also add alkyl groups (R and R') to the ester and ketone groups to make the structure more specific, if required.
Double-check the structure: Verify that the ketone is at the β-position relative to the ester group and that the molecule satisfies the valency rules for all atoms.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

b-keto Ester

A b-keto ester is a compound that contains both a ketone and an ester functional group. The 'b' indicates that the keto group is located on the beta carbon relative to the ester group. This structure is significant in organic synthesis, particularly in reactions like the Claisen condensation, where it can serve as a precursor to various complex molecules.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of a b-keto ester, the ketone (C=O) and ester (RCOOR') groups dictate the reactivity and properties of the compound. Understanding these functional groups is essential for predicting how the molecule will behave in chemical reactions.
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Structural Representation

Structural representation in organic chemistry involves drawing the molecular structure of a compound to illustrate its connectivity and geometry. For a b-keto ester, this includes accurately depicting the carbon backbone, the placement of the ketone and ester groups, and any substituents. Mastery of structural representation is crucial for visualizing and understanding the compound's reactivity and interactions.
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