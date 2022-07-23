Textbook Question
Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. ethyl acetoacetate
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Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. ethyl acetoacetate
Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:
b.
Draw a structure for each of the following:
c. a β-keto ester
Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:
d.
Draw a structure for each of the following: d. the enol tautomer of cyclopentanone
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a. diethyl heptanedioate: (1) sodium ethoxide; (2) HCl