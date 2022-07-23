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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 48b
Chapter 18, Problem 48b

Draw a structure for each of the following:
b. a-methylmalonic acid

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the parent compound: Malonic acid is a dicarboxylic acid with the structure HOOC-CH2-COOH. It contains two carboxylic acid groups (-COOH) attached to a central methylene group (-CH2-).
Understand the substitution: The prefix 'α-methyl' indicates that a methyl group (-CH3) is attached to the α-carbon. In malonic acid, the α-carbon is the central carbon (the one bonded to both carboxylic acid groups).
Modify the structure: Replace one of the hydrogens on the central methylene group (-CH2-) of malonic acid with a methyl group (-CH3). This results in the structure HOOC-C(CH3)-COOH.
Verify the structure: Ensure that the central carbon is bonded to two carboxylic acid groups (-COOH) and one methyl group (-CH3), with the remaining bond being a hydrogen atom.
Draw the final structure: Represent the molecule with the correct connectivity and geometry, ensuring all atoms have the appropriate number of bonds and the functional groups are clearly shown.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Carboxylic Acids

Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of one or more carboxyl groups (-COOH). They are known for their acidic properties due to the ability of the carboxyl group to donate a proton (H+) in solution. Understanding the structure and reactivity of carboxylic acids is essential for drawing compounds like a-methylmalonic acid, which contains two carboxyl groups.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In the case of a-methylmalonic acid, the presence of chiral centers can lead to different stereoisomers, which may have distinct properties. Recognizing the importance of stereochemistry is crucial when drawing and interpreting the structure of organic compounds.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In a-methylmalonic acid, the key functional groups include the carboxyl groups and a methyl group. Identifying and understanding these functional groups is vital for accurately representing the structure and predicting the reactivity of the compound.
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