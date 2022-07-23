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Ch. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-Carbon
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 17 - Reactions at the Alpha-CarbonProblem 48a
Chapter 18, Problem 48a

Draw a structure for each of the following:
a. ethyl acetoacetate

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the name 'ethyl acetoacetate'. This compound is an ester derived from acetoacetic acid, where the ethyl group is attached to the oxygen atom of the ester functional group.
Step 2: Break down the structure of acetoacetic acid. Acetoacetic acid contains a ketone group (C=O) and a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) attached to a two-carbon chain. Its molecular formula is CH3COCH2COOH.
Step 3: Replace the hydrogen of the hydroxyl group (-OH) in the carboxylic acid with an ethyl group (-CH2CH3) to form the ester. This substitution creates ethyl acetoacetate.
Step 4: Draw the structure of ethyl acetoacetate. Start with the ketone group (C=O) attached to a CH2 group, followed by the ester group (-COOCH2CH3). Ensure the ethyl group is clearly shown as part of the ester functional group.
Step 5: Double-check the connectivity and functional groups in the structure to ensure accuracy. The final structure should include a ketone group, an ester group, and the ethyl substituent.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the case of ethyl acetoacetate, the key functional groups include the ester group (-COO-) and the ketone group (C=O), which influence its reactivity and properties.
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Esterification

Esterification is a chemical reaction that forms an ester from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. Ethyl acetoacetate is formed through the esterification of acetoacetic acid with ethanol, highlighting the importance of understanding this reaction mechanism for drawing its structure accurately.
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Molecular Structure Representation

Molecular structure representation involves depicting the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including bonds and functional groups. For ethyl acetoacetate, it is essential to represent the carbon backbone, the ester linkage, and the ketone group correctly to convey its chemical identity and properties.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:

b.

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What alkyl bromide should be used in the acetoacetic ester synthesis of each of the following methyl ketones? c. 4-phenyl-2-butanone

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Design a synthesis for each of the following compounds using the given starting material:

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Draw a structure for each of the following: d. the enol tautomer of cyclopentanone

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