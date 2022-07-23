For each of the following pairs of reactions, indicate which one has the more favorable equilibrium constant (that is, which one most favors products):
1.
2.
For each of the following pairs of reactions, indicate which one has the more favorable equilibrium constant (that is, which one most favors products):
1.
2.
Given that pH + pOH = 14 and that the concentration of water in a solution of water is 55.5 M, show that the pKa of water is 15.7. (Hint: pOH=−log [HO−])
Citrus fruits are rich in citric acid, a compound with three COOH groups. Explain the following:
a. The first pKa (for the COOH group in the center of the molecule) is lower than the pKa of acetic acid.
You are planning to carry out a reaction that produces protons. The reaction will be buffered at pH = 10.5. Would it be better to use a protonated methylamine/methylamine buffer or a protonated ethylamine/ethylamine buffer? (pKa of protonated methylamine = 10.7; pKa of protonated ethylamine = 11.0)
Which of the four reactions has the most favorable equilibrium constant?
1.
Citrus fruits are rich in citric acid, a compound with three COOH groups. Explain the following:
b. The third pKa is greater than the pKa of acetic acid.