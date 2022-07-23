pKa and its Relation to Water

pKa is the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant (Ka) and indicates the strength of an acid in solution. For water, the pKa can be derived from the relationship between pH, pOH, and Kw. Since the pKa of water is derived from the dissociation of water into H+ and OH-, it reflects the intrinsic acidity of water, which is relevant for understanding acid-base reactions in aqueous solutions.