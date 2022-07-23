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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic Chemistry
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic ChemistryProblem 73
Chapter 3, Problem 73

Given that pH + pOH = 14 and that the concentration of water in a solution of water is 55.5 M, show that the pKa of water is 15.7. (Hint: pOH=−log [HO−])

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by recalling the relationship between pH, pOH, and the ionization constant of water (Kw). The equation pH + pOH = 14 is derived from the fact that Kw = [H3O+] × [HO−] = 1 × 10^−14 at 25°C.
Step 2: Use the hint provided, which states that pOH = −log [HO−]. This means the concentration of hydroxide ions ([HO−]) can be expressed as 10^(−pOH).
Step 3: Recognize that the ionization constant of water (Kw) can also be expressed in terms of pKa. The relationship is pKa = −log Ka, where Ka is the acid dissociation constant. For water, Ka = Kw / [H2O].
Step 4: Substitute the known values into the equation for Ka. Kw = 1 × 10^−14 and the concentration of water ([H2O]) is given as 55.5 M. Therefore, Ka = (1 × 10^−14) / 55.5.
Step 5: Calculate the pKa using the formula pKa = −log Ka. Substitute the value of Ka obtained in Step 4 into this formula to find the pKa of water, which is approximately 15.7.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pH and pOH

pH is a measure of the hydrogen ion concentration in a solution, while pOH measures the hydroxide ion concentration. The relationship pH + pOH = 14 is fundamental in aqueous solutions at 25°C, indicating that as the concentration of one ion increases, the other decreases. This relationship is crucial for understanding acid-base equilibria and calculating the acidity or basicity of a solution.
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The pH scale vs. the pKa scale.

Ion Product of Water (Kw)

The ion product of water, Kw, is the equilibrium constant for the self-ionization of water, defined as Kw = [H+][OH-]. At 25°C, Kw is approximately 1.0 x 10^-14. This value is essential for calculating pKa and pKb values, as it relates the concentrations of hydrogen and hydroxide ions in pure water and helps determine the acidity of solutions.
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pKa and its Relation to Water

pKa is the negative logarithm of the acid dissociation constant (Ka) and indicates the strength of an acid in solution. For water, the pKa can be derived from the relationship between pH, pOH, and Kw. Since the pKa of water is derived from the dissociation of water into H+ and OH-, it reflects the intrinsic acidity of water, which is relevant for understanding acid-base reactions in aqueous solutions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

a. Without using a calculator, estimate the pH of each of the following solutions:

1. [HO] = 3.2 × 10−5

2. [H3O+] = 8.3 × 10−1

3. [H3O+] = 1.7 × 10−3

b. Determine the exact pH, using a calculator.

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Textbook Question

At what pH does 80% of the acid exist in its acidic form?

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Textbook Question

Citrus fruits are rich in citric acid, a compound with three COOH groups. Explain the following:

a. The first pKa (for the COOH group in the center of the molecule) is lower than the pKa of acetic acid.

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Textbook Question

How could you separate a mixture of the following compounds? The reagents available to you are water, ether, 1.0 M HCl, and 1.0 M NaOH.

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Textbook Question

If an acid with a pKa of 5.3 is in an aqueous solution of pH 5.7, what percentage of the acid is present in its acidic form?

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Textbook Question

Citrus fruits are rich in citric acid, a compound with three COOH groups. Explain the following:

b. The third pKa is greater than the pKa of acetic acid.

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