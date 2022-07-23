a. Without using a calculator, estimate the pH of each of the following solutions:
1. [HO−] = 3.2 × 10−5
2. [H3O+] = 8.3 × 10−1
3. [H3O+] = 1.7 × 10−3
b. Determine the exact pH, using a calculator.
a. Without using a calculator, estimate the pH of each of the following solutions:
1. [HO−] = 3.2 × 10−5
2. [H3O+] = 8.3 × 10−1
3. [H3O+] = 1.7 × 10−3
b. Determine the exact pH, using a calculator.
At what pH does 80% of the acid exist in its acidic form?
Citrus fruits are rich in citric acid, a compound with three COOH groups. Explain the following:
a. The first pKa (for the COOH group in the center of the molecule) is lower than the pKa of acetic acid.
How could you separate a mixture of the following compounds? The reagents available to you are water, ether, 1.0 M HCl, and 1.0 M NaOH.
If an acid with a pKa of 5.3 is in an aqueous solution of pH 5.7, what percentage of the acid is present in its acidic form?
Citrus fruits are rich in citric acid, a compound with three COOH groups. Explain the following:
b. The third pKa is greater than the pKa of acetic acid.