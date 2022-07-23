Rank the following alcohols from strongest to weakest acid.
CH2═CHCH2OH; CH3CH2CH2OH; HC≡CCH2OH
Rank the following alcohols from strongest to weakest acid.
CH2═CHCH2OH; CH3CH2CH2OH; HC≡CCH2OH
A single bond between two carbons with different hybridizations has a small dipole. What is the direction of the dipole in the indicated bonds?
a.
b.
Give the products of the following acid–base reactions and indicate whether reactants or products are favored at equilibrium.
b. CH3CH2OH + -NH2 ⇌
Given the Ka values, estimate the pKa value of each of the following acids without using a calculator (that is, is it between 3 and 4, between 9 and 10, and so on?):
1. nitrous acid (HNO2), Ka = 4.0 × 10−4
2. nitric acid (HNO3), Ka = 22
3. bicarbonate (HCO3−), Ka = 6.3 × 10−11
4. hydrogen cyanide (HCN), Ka = 7.9 × 10−10
5. formic acid (HCOOH), Ka = 2.0 × 10−4
6. phosphoric acid (H3PO4), Ka = 2.1
For each compound, indicate the atom that is most apt to be protonated.
a.
b.
c.
Give the products of the following acid–base reactions and indicate whether reactants or products are favored at equilibrium.
a.