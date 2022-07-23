Rank the following alcohols from strongest to weakest acid.

Textbook Question
Explain the relative acidities.
CH2═CHCH2OH, CH3CH2CH2OH, HC≡CCH2OH
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Explain the relative acidities.
CH2═CHCH2OH, CH3CH2CH2OH, HC≡CCH2OH
A single bond between two carbons with different hybridizations has a small dipole. What is the direction of the dipole in the indicated bonds?
a.
b.
Give the products of the following acid–base reactions and indicate whether reactants or products are favored at equilibrium.
b. CH3CH2OH + -NH2 ⇌
For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
c. CF3CH2OH (pKa = 12.4)
For each compound, indicate the atom that is most apt to be protonated.
a.
b.
c.
Give the products of the following acid–base reactions and indicate whether reactants or products are favored at equilibrium.
a.