Textbook Question
Rank the following alcohols from strongest to weakest acid.
CH2═CHCH2OH; CH3CH2CH2OH; HC≡CCH2OH
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Rank the following alcohols from strongest to weakest acid.
CH2═CHCH2OH; CH3CH2CH2OH; HC≡CCH2OH
Explain the relative acidities.
CH2═CHCH2OH, CH3CH2CH2OH, HC≡CCH2OH
A single bond between two carbons with different hybridizations has a small dipole. What is the direction of the dipole in the indicated bonds?
a.
b.
For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
c. CF3CH2OH (pKa = 12.4)
For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
b. CH3CH2N+H3 (pKa = 11.0)
Give the products of the following acid–base reactions and indicate whether reactants or products are favored at equilibrium.
a.