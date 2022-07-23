a. Without using a calculator, estimate the pH of each of the following solutions:
1. [HO−] = 3.2 × 10−5
2. [H3O+] = 8.3 × 10−1
3. [H3O+] = 1.7 × 10−3
b. Determine the exact pH, using a calculator.
a. Without using a calculator, estimate the pH of each of the following solutions:
1. [HO−] = 3.2 × 10−5
2. [H3O+] = 8.3 × 10−1
3. [H3O+] = 1.7 × 10−3
b. Determine the exact pH, using a calculator.
Given that pH + pOH = 14 and that the concentration of water in a solution of water is 55.5 M, show that the pKa of water is 15.7. (Hint: pOH=−log [HO−])
You are planning to carry out a reaction that produces protons. The reaction will be buffered at pH = 10.5. Would it be better to use a protonated methylamine/methylamine buffer or a protonated ethylamine/ethylamine buffer? (pKa of protonated methylamine = 10.7; pKa of protonated ethylamine = 11.0)
Which of the four reactions has the most favorable equilibrium constant?
1.
How could you separate a mixture of the following compounds? The reagents available to you are water, ether, 1.0 M HCl, and 1.0 M NaOH.
Citrus fruits are rich in citric acid, a compound with three COOH groups. Explain the following:
b. The third pKa is greater than the pKa of acetic acid.