pKa and its Significance

The pKa value is a quantitative measure of the strength of an acid in solution, representing the pH at which half of the acid is dissociated. A lower pKa indicates a stronger acid. In this context, the pKa of 12.4 for CF3CH2OH suggests that at pH values below this, the compound will predominantly exist in its protonated form, while at higher pH values, it will be deprotonated.