Textbook Question
Rank the following alcohols from strongest to weakest acid.
CH2═CHCH2OH; CH3CH2CH2OH; HC≡CCH2OH
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Rank the following alcohols from strongest to weakest acid.
CH2═CHCH2OH; CH3CH2CH2OH; HC≡CCH2OH
Rank the following compounds from strongest to weakest acid:
CH3CH2OH; CH3CH2NH2; CH3CH2SH; CH3CH2CH3
Give the products of the following acid–base reactions and indicate whether reactants or products are favored at equilibrium.
b. CH3CH2OH + -NH2 ⇌
For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
a. CH3COOH (pKa = 4.8)
For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
b. CH3CH2N+H3 (pKa = 11.0)
Give the products of the following acid–base reactions and indicate whether reactants or products are favored at equilibrium.
a.