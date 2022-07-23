Textbook Question
b. How does the presence of an electronegative substituent such as Cl affect the acidity of a carboxylic acid?
c. How does the location of the substituent affect the acidity of the carboxylic acid?
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b. How does the presence of an electronegative substituent such as Cl affect the acidity of a carboxylic acid?
c. How does the location of the substituent affect the acidity of the carboxylic acid?
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
b.
c.
Rank the following compounds from strongest to weakest acid:
CH3CH2OH; CH3CH2NH2; CH3CH2SH; CH3CH2CH3
For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
c. CF3CH2OH (pKa = 12.4)
For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
b. CH3CH2N+H3 (pKa = 11.0)
Give the products of the following acid–base reactions and indicate whether reactants or products are favored at equilibrium.
a.