Textbook Question
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
e. +CH3
f. FeBr3
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What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
e. +CH3
f. FeBr3
Explain the relative acidities.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
b.
c.
Rank the following compounds from strongest to weakest acid:
CH3CH2OH; CH3CH2NH2; CH3CH2SH; CH3CH2CH3
For each of the following compounds, draw the form that predominates at pH = 3, pH = 6, pH = 10, and pH = 14:
a. CH3COOH (pKa = 4.8)
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
c. CH3N+H3
d. BF3