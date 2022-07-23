Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates pH, pKa, and the ratio of the concentrations of the deprotonated and protonated forms of an acid. It is expressed as pH = pKa + log([A-]/[HA]). This equation helps determine the predominant species in solution by comparing the pH to the pKa of the acid, allowing for the prediction of whether the protonated or deprotonated form is favored.