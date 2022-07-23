For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
a. CH3COOH(pKa = 4.76)
b. CH3CH2N+H3 (pKa = 11.0)
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
a. CH3COOH(pKa = 4.76)
b. CH3CH2N+H3 (pKa = 11.0)
Using the table of pKa values given in [Appendix I] , answer the following:
d. Which is more electronegative: an sp3 oxygen or an sp2 oxygen?
e. Which compounds demonstrate that the relative electronegativities of a hybridized nitrogen atom are sp > sp2 > sp3?
For each of the following compounds, indicate the atom that is protonated when an acid is added to a solution of the compound.
a.
b.
For each of the following compounds, indicate the atom that is protonated when an acid is added to a solution of the compound.
c.
d.
Using the table of pKa values given in [Appendix I], answer the following:
a. Which is the most acidic organic compound in the table?
b. Which is the least acidic organic compound in the table?
c. Which is the most acidic carboxylic acid in the table?
If HCl is a weaker acid than HBr, why is ClCH2COOH a stronger acid than BrCH2COOH?