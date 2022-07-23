For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
c. H3O+ (pKa = −1.7)
d. HBr (pKa = −9)
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
c. H3O+ (pKa = −1.7)
d. HBr (pKa = −9)
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
a. CH3COOH(pKa = 4.76)
b. CH3CH2N+H3 (pKa = 11.0)
Fosamax (shown on the previous page) has six acidic groups. The active form of the drug, which has lost two of its acidic protons, is shown in the box.
(Notice that the phosphorus atom in Fosamax and the sulfur atom in [Problem 36] can be surrounded by more than eight electrons because P and S are below the second row of the periodic table.)
a. Why are the OH groups bonded to phosphorus the strongest acids of the six groups?
b. Which of the remaining four groups is the weakest acid?
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
e. +NH4 (pKa = 9.4)
f. HC≡N (pKa = 9.1)
For each of the following compounds, indicate the atom that is protonated when an acid is added to a solution of the compound.
c.
d.
Using the table of pKa values given in [Appendix I], answer the following:
a. Which is the most acidic organic compound in the table?
b. Which is the least acidic organic compound in the table?
c. Which is the most acidic carboxylic acid in the table?