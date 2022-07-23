For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
c. H3O+ (pKa = −1.7)
d. HBr (pKa = −9)
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
c. H3O+ (pKa = −1.7)
d. HBr (pKa = −9)
Fosamax (shown on the previous page) has six acidic groups. The active form of the drug, which has lost two of its acidic protons, is shown in the box.
(Notice that the phosphorus atom in Fosamax and the sulfur atom in [Problem 36] can be surrounded by more than eight electrons because P and S are below the second row of the periodic table.)
a. Why are the OH groups bonded to phosphorus the strongest acids of the six groups?
b. Which of the remaining four groups is the weakest acid?
Using the table of pKa values given in [Appendix I] , answer the following:
d. Which is more electronegative: an sp3 oxygen or an sp2 oxygen?
e. Which compounds demonstrate that the relative electronegativities of a hybridized nitrogen atom are sp > sp2 > sp3?
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
e. +NH4 (pKa = 9.4)
f. HC≡N (pKa = 9.1)
Using the table of pKa values given in [Appendix I], answer the following:
a. Which is the most acidic organic compound in the table?
b. Which is the least acidic organic compound in the table?
c. Which is the most acidic carboxylic acid in the table?
For each of the following compounds (here shown in their acidic forms), write the form that predominates in a solution with a pH = 5.5:
g. HNO2 (pKa = 3.4)
h. HNO3 (pKa = −1.3)