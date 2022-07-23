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Ch. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic Chemistry
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 2 - Acids and Bases: Central to Understanding Organic ChemistryProblem 52e,f
Chapter 3, Problem 52e,f

What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO?
e. +CH3
f. FeBr3

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1
Step 1: For part (e), consider the reaction of the methyl cation (+CH3) with hydroxide ion (HO−). The methyl cation is a highly reactive electrophile, and the hydroxide ion is a strong nucleophile. Analyze the nucleophilic attack of HO− on the positively charged carbon of +CH3.
Step 2: Write the reaction mechanism for part (e). The hydroxide ion donates a lone pair of electrons to the carbon atom of +CH3, forming a new C-O bond. This results in the formation of methanol (CH3OH).
Step 3: For part (f), consider the reaction of FeBr3 with hydroxide ion (HO−). FeBr3 is a Lewis acid, and hydroxide ion is a strong base. Analyze the acid-base interaction between FeBr3 and HO−.
Step 4: Write the reaction mechanism for part (f). The hydroxide ion reacts with FeBr3, leading to the formation of a ferric hydroxide complex (Fe(OH)3) and bromide ions (Br−).
Step 5: Summarize the products for both reactions. For part (e), the product is methanol (CH3OH). For part (f), the products are Fe(OH)3 and Br−. Ensure the reaction mechanisms are balanced and consistent with the principles of organic and inorganic chemistry.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Attack

Nucleophilic attack is a fundamental reaction mechanism in organic chemistry where a nucleophile, such as hydroxide ion (HO−), donates a pair of electrons to an electrophile, forming a new bond. Understanding this concept is crucial for predicting the products of reactions, as it determines how reactants interact and what new compounds are formed.
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Electrophiles

Electrophiles are species that accept electron pairs from nucleophiles during chemical reactions. They are typically positively charged or have a partial positive charge, making them attractive to nucleophiles. Identifying the electrophiles in a reaction is essential for determining the products formed when they react with nucleophiles like HO−.
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Reaction Conditions

Reaction conditions, including the presence of solvents, temperature, and catalysts, significantly influence the outcome of chemical reactions. In the context of the question, understanding how HO− interacts with different reactants under specific conditions helps predict the nature of the products formed, such as whether substitution or elimination reactions occur.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

b. How does the presence of an electronegative substituent such as Cl affect the acidity of a carboxylic acid?

c. How does the location of the substituent affect the acidity of the carboxylic acid?

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Explain the relative acidities.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions:

a.

b.

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following reactions. Use curved arrows to show where the pair of electrons starts and where it ends up.

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO?

a. CH3OH

b. +NH4

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Textbook Question

What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO?

c. CH3N+H3

d. BF3

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