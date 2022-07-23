Textbook Question
b. How does the presence of an electronegative substituent such as Cl affect the acidity of a carboxylic acid?
c. How does the location of the substituent affect the acidity of the carboxylic acid?
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b. How does the presence of an electronegative substituent such as Cl affect the acidity of a carboxylic acid?
c. How does the location of the substituent affect the acidity of the carboxylic acid?
Explain the relative acidities.
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
b.
c.
Draw the products of the following reactions. Use curved arrows to show where the pair of electrons starts and where it ends up.
a.
b.
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
a. CH3OH
b. +NH4
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
c. CH3N+H3
d. BF3