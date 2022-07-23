Explain the relative acidities.

Textbook Question
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
e. +CH3
f. FeBr3
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What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
e. +CH3
f. FeBr3
b. How does the presence of an electronegative substituent such as Cl affect the acidity of a carboxylic acid?
c. How does the location of the substituent affect the acidity of the carboxylic acid?
Draw the products of the following reactions:
a.
b.
c.
Rank the following compounds from strongest to weakest acid:
CH3CH2OH; CH3CH2NH2; CH3CH2SH; CH3CH2CH3
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
a. CH3OH
b. +NH4
What products are formed when each of the following reacts with HO−?
c. CH3N+H3
d. BF3