Comparative Analysis of Compounds

To explain the relative acidities of the given compounds (CCl3CH2OH, CH2ClCH2OH, CHCl2CH2OH), one must analyze the effects of the chlorine substituents on the alcohol functional group. By comparing the number and position of chlorine atoms, one can determine how they influence the stability of the conjugate base and thus the acidity of each compound, with more electronegative substituents generally leading to increased acidity.