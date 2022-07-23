Glycine has pKa values of 2.3 and 9.6. Do you expect the pKa values of glycylglycine to be higher or lower than these values?
Write the mechanism for the reaction of an amino acid with di-tert-butyl dicarbonate.
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Key Concepts
Amino Acid Structure
Protecting Groups in Organic Synthesis
Mechanism of Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
α-Amino acids can be prepared by treating an aldehyde with ammonia/trace acid, followed by hydrogen cyanide, followed by acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.
b. What amino acid is formed when the aldehyde that is used is 3-methylbutanal?
c. What aldehyde is needed to prepare isoleucine?
Show how valine can be prepared by
c. a reductive amination.
Reaction of a polypeptide with carboxypeptidase A releases Met. The polypeptide undergoes partial hydrolysis to give the following peptides. What is the sequence of the polypeptide?
1. Ser, Lys, Trp
2. Gly, His, Ala
3. Glu, Val, Ser
4. Leu, Glu, Ser
5. Met, Ala, Gly
6. Ser, Lys, Val
7. Glu, His
8. Leu, Lys, Trp
9. Lys, Ser
10. Glu, His, Val
11. Trp, Leu, Glu
12. Ala, Met
Dithiothreitol reacts with disulfide bridges in the same way that 2-mercaptoethanol does. With dithiothreitol, however, the equilibrium lies much more to the right. Explain.
Show how valine can be prepared by
a. a Hell–Volhard–Zelinski reaction.