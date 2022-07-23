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Ch. 21 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 21 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and ProteinsProblem 71
Chapter 22, Problem 71

Glycine has pKa values of 2.3 and 9.6. Do you expect the pKa values of glycylglycine to be higher or lower than these values?

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1
Understand the structure of glycylglycine: Glycylglycine is a dipeptide formed by two glycine molecules linked by a peptide bond. This structural change affects the ionizable groups compared to free glycine.
Identify the ionizable groups in glycylglycine: The molecule has an N-terminal amino group, a C-terminal carboxylic acid group, and an amide bond. The amide bond is not ionizable, but the amino and carboxylic acid groups are.
Compare the environment of the ionizable groups: In glycylglycine, the amino group is adjacent to the amide bond, and the carboxylic acid group is part of the peptide structure. These changes alter the electronic environment, which can influence the pKa values.
Predict the effect on the pKa of the carboxylic acid group: The electron-withdrawing effect of the amide bond stabilizes the conjugate base of the carboxylic acid, making it easier to lose a proton. This typically lowers the pKa of the carboxylic acid group compared to free glycine.
Predict the effect on the pKa of the amino group: The amide bond reduces the electron-donating ability of the amino group, making it less basic. This typically raises the pKa of the amino group compared to free glycine.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

pKa and Acid-Base Chemistry

pKa is a measure of the acidity of a compound, indicating the strength of an acid in solution. Lower pKa values correspond to stronger acids, while higher values indicate weaker acids. Understanding pKa is essential for predicting the protonation states of amino acids and peptides at different pH levels.
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Identifying pKa values

Amino Acid Structure and Properties

Amino acids, like glycine, contain both an amino group and a carboxyl group, allowing them to act as both acids and bases. The pKa values of these functional groups determine the ionization state of the amino acid at a given pH, which is crucial for understanding their behavior in biological systems and during peptide formation.
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Peptide Bond Formation and Stability

Glycylglycine is a dipeptide formed from two glycine molecules. The formation of peptide bonds can influence the pKa values of the constituent amino acids due to changes in the electronic environment and steric factors. Generally, the pKa values of peptides can be affected by the neighboring amino acids, leading to shifts in acidity compared to the free amino acids.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the mechanism for the reaction of an amino acid with di-tert-butyl dicarbonate.

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Textbook Question

α-Amino acids can be prepared by treating an aldehyde with ammonia/trace acid, followed by hydrogen cyanide, followed by acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.

a. Draw the structures of the two intermediates formed in this reaction.

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Textbook Question

α-Amino acids can be prepared by treating an aldehyde with ammonia/trace acid, followed by hydrogen cyanide, followed by acid-catalyzed hydrolysis.

b. What amino acid is formed when the aldehyde that is used is 3-methylbutanal?

c. What aldehyde is needed to prepare isoleucine?

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Textbook Question

Reaction of a polypeptide with carboxypeptidase A releases Met. The polypeptide undergoes partial hydrolysis to give the following peptides. What is the sequence of the polypeptide?

1. Ser, Lys, Trp

2. Gly, His, Ala

3. Glu, Val, Ser

4. Leu, Glu, Ser

5. Met, Ala, Gly

6. Ser, Lys, Val

7. Glu, His

8. Leu, Lys, Trp

9. Lys, Ser

10. Glu, His, Val

11. Trp, Leu, Glu

12. Ala, Met

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Textbook Question

Dithiothreitol reacts with disulfide bridges in the same way that 2-mercaptoethanol does. With dithiothreitol, however, the equilibrium lies much more to the right. Explain.

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Textbook Question

Show how valine can be prepared by

a. a Hell–Volhard–Zelinski reaction.

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