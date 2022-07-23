Ninhydrin Reaction with Amino Acids

Ninhydrin is a chemical reagent that reacts with amino acids to produce a colored compound, allowing for their detection on chromatographic plates. However, not all amino acids react equally; for instance, proline does not produce a color change with ninhydrin due to its unique cyclic structure. In this case, if one of the seven amino acids does not react, it would result in only six visible spots on the chromatogram.