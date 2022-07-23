a. What percentage of the a-amino group of lysine will be protonated at its pI?
<25%, 50%, >75%
b. Answer the same question for the e-amino group of lysine
a. What percentage of the a-amino group of lysine will be protonated at its pI?
<25%, 50%, >75%
b. Answer the same question for the e-amino group of lysine
A mixture of seven amino acids (glycine, glutamate, leucine, lysine, alanine, isoleucine, and aspartate) is separated by chromatography. Explain why only six spots show up when the chromatographic plate is coated with ninhydrin and heated.
Why is excess ammonia used in the preceding reaction?
What amino acid is formed using the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis when the following alkyl halides are used in the third step?
a.
Explain the order of elution (with a buffer of pH 4) of the following pairs of amino acids through a column packed with Dowex 50:
b. serine before alanine
Explain why the pI of lysine is the average of the pKa values of its two protonated amino groups.