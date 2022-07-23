Elution Order

The elution order in ion exchange chromatography is influenced by the strength of the interaction between the amino acids and the resin. Since aspartate is negatively charged at pH 4, it will bind more tightly to the positively charged Dowex 50 compared to serine, which is neutral. Consequently, aspartate will elute after serine, as it requires a higher concentration of salt or a change in pH to displace it from the resin.