Why is excess ammonia used in the preceding reaction?

Explain the order of elution (with a buffer of pH 4) of the following pairs of amino acids through a column packed with Dowex 50:
a. aspartate before serine
Explain the order of elution (with a buffer of pH 4) of the following pairs of amino acids through a column packed with Dowex 50:
a. aspartate before serine
A mixture of seven amino acids (glycine, glutamate, leucine, lysine, alanine, isoleucine, and aspartate) is separated by chromatography. Explain why only six spots show up when the chromatographic plate is coated with ninhydrin and heated.
What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
a. lysine?
What amino acid is formed using the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis when the following alkyl halides are used in the third step?
b. CH3SCH2CH2Br
What amino acid is formed using the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis when the following alkyl halides are used in the third step?
a.
Explain the order of elution (with a buffer of pH 4) of the following pairs of amino acids through a column packed with Dowex 50:
b. serine before alanine