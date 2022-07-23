Textbook Question
What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
b. phenylalanine?
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What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
b. phenylalanine?
Explain the order of elution (with a buffer of pH 4) of the following pairs of amino acids through a column packed with Dowex 50:
a. aspartate before serine
Why is excess ammonia used in the preceding reaction?
What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare
a. lysine?
What amino acid is formed using the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis when the following alkyl halides are used in the third step?
b. CH3SCH2CH2Br
Explain the order of elution (with a buffer of pH 4) of the following pairs of amino acids through a column packed with Dowex 50:
b. serine before alanine