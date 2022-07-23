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Ch. 21 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and Proteins
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 21 - Amino Acids, Peptides, and ProteinsProblem 22a
Chapter 22, Problem 22a

What amino acid is formed using the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis when the following alkyl halides are used in the third step?
a. Structural formula of an alkyl halide with a bromine atom attached to a carbon chain, used in organic synthesis.

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1
Step 1: Understand the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis. This is a method used to synthesize α-amino acids. The process involves three main steps: (1) deprotonation of the malonic ester derivative, (2) alkylation with an alkyl halide, and (3) hydrolysis and decarboxylation to yield the amino acid.
Step 2: Analyze the given alkyl halide, (CH3)2CHCH2Br. This is an isobutyl bromide, which contains a four-carbon chain with a branching methyl group at the second carbon.
Step 3: In the alkylation step, the deprotonated N-phthalimidomalonic ester acts as a nucleophile and attacks the electrophilic carbon in the alkyl halide, replacing the bromine atom. This results in the formation of a substituted malonic ester with the isobutyl group attached to the α-carbon.
Step 4: In the final step, hydrolysis of the ester groups and decarboxylation occur. This removes the phthalimide protecting group and one of the carboxylic acid groups, leaving behind an α-amino acid with the isobutyl side chain.
Step 5: Recognize that the amino acid formed has the structure of leucine, which is an α-amino acid with an isobutyl side chain. This is the final product of the synthesis.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis

N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis is a method for synthesizing amino acids, particularly α-amino acids. This reaction involves the use of phthalimide and malonic ester, where the phthalimide acts as a protective group for the amine. The process includes the alkylation of the malonic ester followed by hydrolysis and decarboxylation, ultimately yielding the desired amino acid.
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Alkyl halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (such as bromine, chlorine, or iodine). In the context of the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis, alkyl halides serve as the electrophilic species that react with the nucleophilic malonic ester. The choice of alkyl halide influences the structure of the resulting amino acid, as it determines the side chain attached to the α-carbon.
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Decarboxylation

Decarboxylation is a chemical reaction that involves the removal of a carboxyl group (-COOH) from a molecule, releasing carbon dioxide (CO2). In the synthesis of amino acids via N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis, decarboxylation occurs after hydrolysis, leading to the formation of the final amino acid product. This step is crucial as it helps in achieving the correct structure and functionality of the amino acid.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare

b. phenylalanine?

1109
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Textbook Question

Explain the order of elution (with a buffer of pH 4) of the following pairs of amino acids through a column packed with Dowex 50:

a. aspartate before serine

1166
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Textbook Question

Why is excess ammonia used in the preceding reaction?

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Textbook Question

What alkyl halide is used in the acetamidomalonic ester synthesis to prepare

a. lysine?

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Textbook Question

What amino acid is formed using the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis when the following alkyl halides are used in the third step?

b. CH3SCH2CH2Br

1271
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Textbook Question

Explain the order of elution (with a buffer of pH 4) of the following pairs of amino acids through a column packed with Dowex 50:

b. serine before alanine

1162
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