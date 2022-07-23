Alkyl halides

Alkyl halides are organic compounds containing a carbon atom bonded to a halogen atom (such as bromine, chlorine, or iodine). In the context of the N-phthalimidomalonic ester synthesis, alkyl halides serve as the electrophilic species that react with the nucleophilic malonic ester. The choice of alkyl halide influences the structure of the resulting amino acid, as it determines the side chain attached to the α-carbon.