Draw the pH–activity profile for an enzyme that has one catalytic group at the active site:
a. the catalytic group is a general-acid catalyst with a pKa = 5.6.
Draw the pH–activity profile for an enzyme that has one catalytic group at the active site:
a. the catalytic group is a general-acid catalyst with a pKa = 5.6.
In glycolysis, why must glucose-6-phosphate isomerize to fructose-6-phosphate (Section 22.12 ) before the cleavage reaction with aldolase occurs?
Draw the pH–activity profile for an enzyme that has one catalytic group at the active site:
b. the catalytic group is a general-base catalyst with a pKa = 7.2.
Aldolase shows no activity if it is incubated with iodoacetic acid before fructose-1,6-bisphosphate is added to the reaction mixture. What causes this loss of activity?
Which of the following amino acid side chains can form an imine with a substrate?
The pH–activity profile for glucose-6-phosphate isomerase indicates the participation of a group with a pKa = 6.7 as a basic catalyst and a group with a pKa = 9.3 as an acid catalyst. Draw the pH–activity profile and identify the amino acids that participate in the catalysis.