Mechanism of Hydrolysis

The mechanism of hydrolysis refers to the chemical process where water is used to break down a compound. In the case of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate, hydroxide ions act as nucleophiles, attacking the carbonyl carbon of the phosphate group, leading to the cleavage of the molecule. Familiarity with nucleophilic attack and the role of water in hydrolysis is essential for understanding this reaction.