Draw the pH–activity profile for an enzyme that has one catalytic group at the active site:
a. the catalytic group is a general-acid catalyst with a pKa = 5.6.
Draw the pH–activity profile for an enzyme that has one catalytic group at the active site:
a. the catalytic group is a general-acid catalyst with a pKa = 5.6.
Draw the mechanism for the hydroxide ion–catalyzed cleavage of fructose-1,6-bisphosphate.
Which of the following C-terminal peptide bonds is more readily cleaved by carboxypeptidase A? Explain your choice.
Ser-Ala-Leu or Ser-Ala-Asp
Which of the following amino acid side chains can form an imine with a substrate?
The pH–activity profile for glucose-6-phosphate isomerase indicates the participation of a group with a pKa = 6.7 as a basic catalyst and a group with a pKa = 9.3 as an acid catalyst. Draw the pH–activity profile and identify the amino acids that participate in the catalysis.
Which of the following amino acid side chains can help remove a proton from the α-carbon of an aldehyde?