Textbook Question
cis-3,4-Dimethylcyclobutene undergoes thermal ring opening to form the two products shown. One of the products is formed in 99% yield, the other in 1% yield. Which is which?
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cis-3,4-Dimethylcyclobutene undergoes thermal ring opening to form the two products shown. One of the products is formed in 99% yield, the other in 1% yield. Which is which?
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Draw the product of each of the following sigmatropic rearrangements:
d.
b. What would be the product if trans-2-butene were used instead of ethene?
Draw the product of each of the following sigmatropic rearrangements:
c.