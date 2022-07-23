Explain why two products are formed for (2E,4Z,6Z)-octatriene: During the disrotatory closure, the substituents on C2 and C6 can either both end up on the same side of the newly formed ring (cis) or on opposite sides (trans). This is because the initial stereochemistry allows for two distinct ways the p orbitals can rotate to form the ring, leading to two different stereoisomers.