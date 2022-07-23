Stability of Alkenes

The stability of alkenes is influenced by their degree of substitution; more substituted alkenes are generally more stable due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect. In the context of the products formed from the ring opening of cis-3,4-Dimethylcyclobutene, the more substituted alkene is likely the one formed in higher yield, as it is thermodynamically favored compared to the less substituted counterpart.