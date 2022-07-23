Textbook Question
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
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Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
Draw the product of each of the following sigmatropic rearrangements:
d.
Explain why two different products are formed from disrotatory ring closure of (2E,4Z,6Z)-octatriene, but only one product is formed from disrotatory ring closure of (2E,4Z,6E)-octatriene.
Explain why compound A will not undergo a ring-opening reaction under thermal conditions, but compound B will.
b. What would be the product if trans-2-butene were used instead of ethene?