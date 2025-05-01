Problem 14c
Draw the structure and give the systematic name for a compound with molecular formula C5H12 that has
(c) one tertiary hydrogen
Problem 15e,f
What is each compound's systematic name?
e.
f.
Problem 15g,h
What is each compound's systematic name?
g.
h.
Problem 15i
What is each compound’s systematic name?
i.
Problem 16
How many hydrogens are attached to each of the indicated carbons in morphine?
Problem 17a
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
a. CH3CH2CH2CH2CH2CH2OH
Problem 17c
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
c.
Problem 17e
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
e. CH3CH2NHCH2CH2CH3
Problem 17f
Convert the following condensed structures into skeletal structures:
f.
Problem 19a
Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
a. 3,4-diethyl-2-methylheptane
Problem 19b
Draw a condensed and a skeletal structure for each of the following:
b. 2,2,5-trimethylhexane
Problem 20a
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
a.
Problem 20b
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
b.
Problem 20c,d
Give two names for each of the following alkyl halides and indicate whether each is primary, secondary, or tertiary:
c.
d.
Problem 21b
Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(b) a tertiary alkyl halide
Problem 21c
Draw the structures and provide systematic names for parts a, b, and c by substituting a chlorine for a hydrogen of methylcyclohexane:
(c) three secondary alkyl halides
Problem 22a(3,4)
What is each ether’s systematic name?
3.
4.
Problem 22a(1,2)
What is each ether’s systematic name?
1. CH3OCH2CH3
2. CH3CH2OCH2CH3
Problem 22a(6)
What is each ether's systematic name?
6.
Problem 22a(5)
What is each ether's systematic name?
5.
Problem 22b
(b) Do all of these ethers have common names?
Problem 22c
What are their common names?
Problem 23a,b
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
a.
b.
Problem 24
Draw the structures of a homologous series of alcohols that have from one to six carbons and give each of them a common name and a systematic name.
Problem 25
Write condensed and skeletal structures for all the tertiary alcohols with molecular formula C6H14O and give each a systematic name.
Problem 26a,b
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
a.
b.
Problem 26c,d
Give each of the following a systematic name and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary alcohol:
c.
d.
Problem 27a,b
Give a systematic name and a common name (if it has one) for each of the following amines and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
a.
b.
Problem 27c,d
Give a systematic name and a common name (if it has one) for each of the following amines and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
c.
d.
Problem 27e
Give a systematic name and a common name (if it has one) for each of the following amines and indicate whether each is a primary, secondary, or tertiary amine:
e.
Ch. 3 - An Introduction to Organic Compounds:Nomenclature, Physical Properties, and Structure
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